(Newser) – Ruth Bader Ginsburg hasn't yet been laid to rest, but the GOP is already capitalizing on her nickname. Within minutes of President Trump nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, the National Republican Senatorial Committee was already selling "Notorious ACB" shirts—a play on, of course, "Notorious RBG." Barrett is depicted wearing a crown on the shirts, much like Ginsburg used to be depicted on shirts featuring her likeness. The crown apparently harkens back to the famous photos of rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose moniker inspired the nickname in the first place, wearing one, USA Today reports.

story continues below

Slate calls the "Notorious ACB" move "deliberately degrading," and reactions on Twitter include words like "vile." A reaction from the other side? "Sooo... The liberals who stole and culturally appropriated Notorious B.I.G. for RBG are suddenly upset that Republicans call Amy Coney Barrett Notorious ACB ...got it." (Read more Amy Coney Barrett stories.)