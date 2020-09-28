Cops: Parscale Was Drunk, Agitated in Standoff

(Newser) – President Trump's former campaign manager was drunk and "very agitated" when officers arrived at his home Sunday, but an officer who called Brad Parscale a "personal friend" helped persuade him to leave the Fort Lauderdale residence, according to police records. Video from the Sunday standoff shows Parscale talking to Officer Christopher Wilson before other officers shout "Get on the ground," NBC reports. An officer tackled Parscale to the ground after he ignored the command. The GOP operative's wife, Candice Parscale, told police that during an argument Sunday, he "took possession of one of his firearms, racked the slide, loading it right in his wife's presence." Candice Parscale told officers that she fled the residence and heard what could have been a gunshot shortly after she left. She later said it could also have been a car backfiring.

story continues below

She said Parscale, who was demoted in July, "has been depressed and suicidal recently," a police incident report states, per People. "This has led him to consume alcohol a lot more frequently and make suicidal statements." Records show that Officer Timothy Skaggs, the first officer to arrive at the scene, observed bruises on Candice Parscale's arms and face, which she said Parscale had inflicted days earlier, reports the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Police said that after Parscale was subdued, they removed 10 firearms from the residence, including two rifles. Parscale was involuntarily committed for psychiatric evaluation under Florida's Baker Act. (Read more Brad Parscale stories.)

