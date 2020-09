(Newser) – President Trump's ex-campaign manager, Brad Parscale, was hospitalized in Florida Sunday after his wife called police to report he was armed and threatening to kill himself. Officers took him from his Fort Lauderdale home under the state's Baker Act, which allows for temporary involuntary commitment if a person is a threat to himself or others, the Sun-Sentinel reports. The police chief says Parscale cooperated with officers and went willingly.

The AP describes Parscale thusly: "Standing 6’8” and with a distinctive beard, Parscale had become a celebrity to Trump supporters and would frequently pose for photos and sign autographs ahead of campaign rallies." But, after a wave of negative media attention and blows to Trump's 2020 campaign, Parscale was demoted in July. "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him," the campaign's communications director says in a statement. "We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family." (Read more Brad Parscale stories.)