Brooklyn Pizzeria Will Put Your 2020 Anxiety to Rest

(Newser) – If 2020 has you feeling unhinged and you happen to live in Brooklyn, good news. For $1 you can get some reassurance that everything will be just fine. Mashable reports that the menu of Vinnie's Pizzeria now features a "positive reinforcement" section with this item: "For $1, our delivery driver will look you straight in the eyes and tell you 'EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OK AND YOU'RE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN.'"

The pizza shop's Tuesday Instagram post about its new menu item has nearly 4,000 likes as of this writing. One commenter asked if they could just order the comforting words. Vinnie's reply: "There's a $15 minimum so you'd have to order 15 comforting sentences. but if you'd like only 1, you can order it as a pickup and we'll tell you how great you're doing from our pickup window." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

