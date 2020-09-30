Arrest Made in Ambush of 2 LA County Deputies

(Newser) – California investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies earlier this month as they sat in their squad car, authorities said Wednesday. Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey told reporters. Murray, a resident of the city of Compton, where the shooting happened, was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges in both cases, the AP reports. Prosecutors planned to request for bail of $6.15 million. Authorities say Murray has a criminal history including convictions for sales and possession of narcotics, firearm possession, receiving stolen property, burglary, and terrorist threats

story continues below

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener, who provided details about the investigation, did not suggest a specific motive for the attack “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead." The deputies suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 ambush and have since been released from the hospital and are recovering. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, however, that they face further reconstructive surgeries and that their recoveries will be a long process. The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago. ("Heart-wrenching" video shows the wounded female deputy helping her partner.)