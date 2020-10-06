Megachurch Pastor Is Latest COVID Case Linked to White House

(Newser) – One of the latest COVID-19 cases to be linked to the White House: Greg Laurie, a California megachurch pastor. Laurie, the leader of Riverside's Harvest Christian Fellowship, attended the Rose Garden ceremony at which President Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Politico reports. Several attendees, including Trump himself, have since tested positive, as well as others linked to the administration; the New York Times has a tracker here. Laurie was one of several evangelical leaders who led the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral after Trump's inauguration.

"My symptoms have been mild so far, and I expect to make a full recovery," reads the caption of a video Laurie posted Monday announcing he had tested positive Friday. "I have always taken the Coronavirus seriously, and it has tragically taken many lives. At a time like this, we need to pray for those that have it and avoid politicizing it. If our President and First Lady can get COVID-19, clearly anyone can." Another megachurch pastor, this one Texas's John Hagee, also tested positive for the virus Friday, the Daily Beast reports. Hagee is known for his coronavirus skepticism, and had sued county officials over the summer in an attempt to force schools to reopen for in-person classes.


