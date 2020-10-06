(Newser) – A call Saturday night about a "possible fight in progress" at a Texas gas station has left a Black man dead and a white police officer facing murder charges. The New York Times reports that Shaun Lucas was the cop who answered that call, and when he got to the Kwik Chek in Wolfe City, he encountered Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old motivational speaker and trainer. On social media, S. Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Price's family, says Price, a "hometown hero" who used to play college football, had seen a man assaulting a woman and stepped in to help her. When Lucas came upon the scene, however, he tried to detain Price, who, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, "resisted in a nonthreatening posture and began walking away," the Washington Post reports. That's when Lucas tasered Price, then shot him.

story continues below

Price was transported to an area hospital, where he died. Merritt says he was told that, once police showed up, Price raised his hands in the air and tried to explain what was going on. "Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they 'perceived a threat' and shot him to death," he writes in his online post. Witnesses at the scene concur that Price was simply trying to break up a confrontation. "The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not ... reasonable," the Texas Rangers say in a statement. The Wolfe City Police Department suspended Lucas, and he was arrested Monday. Lucas' bond was set at $1 million, which CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports he's already posted. (Read more police shooting stories.)

