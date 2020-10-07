Big-City Mayor Delays School Reopening Plan

(Newser) – Boston is pushing back its plan to reopen schools by two weeks, citing—what else?—the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Marty Walsh announced a delay in the city’s school reopening plan on Wednesday, noting the coronavirus positivity rate had gone above 4%, reports CBS Boston. Remote learning began on Sept. 21. But families were also given the option of "hybrid" learning, an alternating mix of remote and in-class instruction. Homeless students, students with special needs, and English language learners began their first full week of hybrid learning on Monday, while preschoolers and kindergartners were to report to school beginning Oct. 15, per the AP and WCVB.

Preschoolers and kindergartners will now report to school on Oct. 22 at the earliest. Grades 4 through 8 are to transition to a hybrid model in the week of Nov. 5, followed by grades 9 through 12 in the week of Nov. 16. "We will reevaluate where we are based on the data that we see between now and then," Walsh said. The 1,300 students already attending in-person classes will remain in school. "With the protocols we have in place, public health guidance says we can provide the vital in-person learning and services for all the highest needs students who have opted in," Walsh said. He said this would be an option "as long as the public health guidance supports it." (Read more Boston stories.)

