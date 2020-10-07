(Newser) – Jimmy Kimmel welcomed his first live guest in seven months on Tuesday, and Armie Hammer came protected—in a spacesuit. So perhaps he's missing acting a bit more than he's been letting on. The actor, who found work in construction during the pandemic, explained he's been busy renovating a rundown motel with a friend, per People. "I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, 'Dude, I have nothing to do.' He was like, 'Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?'" Hammer told Kimmel, who sat 8 feet away.

"I was really out of options," added Hammer, who split with wife Elizabeth Chambers in July. "I was literally sitting at home picking boogers and seeing how far I could flick them." Hammer noted he's good with tools, "except a hammer. Just seemed too close to home." He said he'd mostly been sanding floors and replacing drywall at the motel in Twentynine Palms, Calif., near Joshua Tree National Park. "I have been productive. I've been really fortunate," he said. Hammer stars opposite Lily James in the romantic thriller Rebecca, to be released on Netflix on Oct. 21. Filming wrapped last August, per Film Stories. (Read more Armie Hammer stories.)

