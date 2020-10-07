Ex-Cop Charged With Killing George Floyd Released

(Newser) – After months in a state correctional facility, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd was released from custody Wednesday morning. Records show that Derek Chauvin was freed after posting $1 million bond ahead of a trial expected to start in March, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Under his bail conditions, the 44-year-old is not allowed to leave Minnesota, work in law enforcement or security, or contact Floyd's family. He will also be required to surrender any guns he owns.

Chauvin—who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes as the Black man struggled to breathe—faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He has been in custody since May 31, six days after Floyd's death, the New York Daily News notes. Three other former officers accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the case, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, were released on bond months ago. (Chauvin also faces unrelated tax evasion charges.)

