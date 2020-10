(Newser) – Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in what was once a mysterious July incident. Lanez is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, both felonies, the AP reports. Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot as she exited a vehicle during a fight at a Hollywood Hills party, and it wasn't until Aug. 20 that she actually named Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her.

The DA's office says, per NPR, "The defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her." TMZ reports that Lanez recently released an album in which he declared his innocence. He faces nearly 23 years behind bars. (Read more Megan Thee Stallion stories.)