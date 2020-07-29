Megan Thee Stallion Offers More Details on Mysterious Shooting Incident

(Newser) – Megan Thee Stallion revealed on July 15 that she had been shot July 12, a story that has remained mysterious even after the rapper divulged a few more details this week on Instagram. As the New York Times reports, the 25-year-old initially said simply that she had "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me." Then, Monday, she posted a live video in which she decried what she said are false media accounts of what happened. "It’s not funny. There’s nothing to joke about," she said. "It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about." TMZ notes rapper 50 Cent was among those who had made light of the incident; after the video, he apologized, noting he initially thought the story was so "crazy" it couldn't have been real.

However, as to what happened, that's still not entirely clear. On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion explained that she got shot in both feet and had to have surgery to remove the bullets. She also said she didn't touch anyone before being shot: "I didn't deserve to get shot," she said. As for why she didn't talk about the shooting between her original post and Monday, she said, "It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak." The shooting took place in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, and rapper Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle afterward. KTLA reports Lanez was with Megan Thee Stallion in his car after leaving a party, and TMZ's sources say he got in an argument with the rapper and one of her friends and allegedly shot her as she exited the vehicle. He has not been charged in relation to the shooting. (Read more shooting stories.)

