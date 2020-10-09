Judge Allows Chauvin to Leave State for His Safety

(Newser) – The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd will be allowed to move out of Minnesota while he awaits trial. A judge gave "safety concerns" as the reason for the change in the terms of Derek Chauvin's release, the Star-Tribune reports. Chauvin was held in a maximum security state prison for his protection until Wednesday, when he posted $1 million bond. The judge referred to unspecified concerns about Chauvin's safety that came up while he was in custody, per NBC. The state corrections department provided video evidence, per KSTP. The former officer was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of the Black man, who was handcuffed at the time, on May 25.

story continues below

The Hennepin County judge issued new terms of the release. Chauvin must establish residency in Minnesota or an adjoining state—Wisconsin, Iowa, and North and South Dakota—and get a working cellphone. The public court information system won't have Chauvin's address, according to the new order, but he'll have to report it to his conditional release officer, who can provide it to the sheriff's office, prosecutors, and defense lawyers. His tentative trial date is in March, per the Washington Post; the judge has to first decide whether Chauvin will be tried alone or with the three other officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was killed. All four are no longer on the police force. (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)

