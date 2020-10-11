Kardashians Donate to Victims of Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

(Newser) – The Kardashians, who are among the 1.5 million Armenian Americans, are leading efforts to help the victims of the fighting in the southern Caucasus. Kim Kardashian announced in a video that she's contributing $1 million to the Armenia Fund, TMZ reports, which helps provide food, shelter, and medical care to people suffering in the conflict. The organization says it helps "the people of Armenia and Karabagh through humanitarian and infrastructure development." Kardashian's siblings also said they're contributing. "We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together," her sister Kourtney posted.

Armenian Americans have called for Congress and the administration to condemn Azerbaijan for the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which they say is part of their historic homeland. Thousands of people demonstrated outside the White House last week, demanding action after two weeks of fighting, per the Hill. Armenian Americans also want US sanctions on Azerbaijan and Turkey and military aid to the two countries halted. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, has urged President Trump to come out against Turkey's interference and step in to bring about a cease-fire. (Accusations of violations immediately followed the start of a cease-fire brokered by Russia.)

