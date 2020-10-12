Body of Mom Who Had Been Fasting Is Believed Found

(Newser) – The search for a missing mother of four in Florida appears to have come to a sad end. In a Facebook post, police say they discovered a submerged SUV in a Venice pond with the body of a woman believed to be 44-year-old Tracey Lynn Rieker. She has been missing since Sept. 30, and family members say she was behaving erratically before she disappeared, reports Fox13. "She may be disheveled or delirious," said a family flier, explaining that Rieker had been "fasting for religious purposes" and not sleeping well. A report in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune said she had been visiting local beaches and trying to talk to people about God.

"She was having trouble sleeping and wasn't eating a whole lot," husband Christian Rieker told the Fox affiliate last week. "[She was] really focused on her religious outreach, and so when we woke up the car was gone and she was gone, her car and her purse were still at home ... we just called the authorities," he said. Police are still investigating and have not determined a cause of death. The SUV was found in a large pond in a Venice subdivision.


