(Newser) – A trip to the grocery store over the weekend for the second lady of Pennsylvania took a vicious turn, and now she's sharing the video of what happened. "I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided," Gisele Fetterman, wife of the state's lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, writes online, including a "trigger warning" with the two-second video she says shows just a snippet of what she endured. Per PennLive, Fetterman says she was in line at the Aldi market Sunday evening when she was harangued by a woman who told her over and over again she didn't belong in America. "She said, 'There’s that n-word that Fetterman married," Gisele Fetterman, who was born in Brazil, tells the Washington Post. "'You don't belong here. No one wants you here.'" Fetterman says she was "frozen" as the attack continued. "I was shaking," she notes. "I was so nervous."

Fetterman, 38, says the woman followed her out to the parking lot. "I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down," she posts online, showing a clip she shot from inside her car in which the woman pulls down her mask and calls her the n-word. The Post notes Fetterman usually has state troopers with her when she runs errands; this time, however, she ran out of the house unaccompanied when she realized there was a sale on golden kiwis she wanted to catch. Fetterman, whose family fled violence in Brazil when she was 8, got her green card in 2004. She became a US citizen in 2009. "This behavior and this hatred is taught," she writes of the woman who attacked her. "If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead." State troopers are investigating.


