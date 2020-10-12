(Newser) – Although the country's economy as a whole has suffered greatly during the pandemic, some areas manage to do OK. Better than OK, actually, per WalletHub's ranking of the fastest-growing cities in America, which it gauged by looking at more than 515 small, midsized, and large cities across the country. It examined 17 metrics in two categories: sociodemographics, which includes such factors as population growth among those of working age, and jobs and the economy, which includes job growth, median household income growth, and the poverty rate. While it's true the stats were mainly taken between 2013 and 2019 (i.e., before the pandemic), WalletHub notes that "some cities know the key ingredients for long-term prosperity," and that "patterns emerge within those cities, allowing us to identify what factors contribute to a lasting cycle of growth." The top 10: