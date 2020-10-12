Mayor of Bonnaroo City Dies of COVID-19

(Newser) – The mayor of the Tennessee city that hosts the Bonnaroo Music Festival has died after a "valiant fight" against the coronavirus, officials say. In a Facebook post, the city of Manchester announced "with a deep sense of sadness and loss" that Mayor Lonnie Norman died Monday morning. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Oct. 1. Norman, the city's first Black mayor, was elected to a third term in August, NBC News reports. "He was kind and respectful to all and had Manchester truly in his heart. We will miss him and that smile," the city said, per the Manchester Times. Manchester is in Coffee County, which recorded its highest-ever seven-day average of COVID cases last week. (Read more coronavirus stories.)