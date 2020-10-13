Mother, Baby Die After Fetus Stolen From Womb

(Newser) – A horrific story out of Texas, where a woman who was 8 months pregnant died—as did the baby she was pregnant with—after another woman allegedly stole the unborn baby out of the 21-year-old victim's womb on Friday. Police are holding Taylor Parker on suspicion of the crime, WBRC reports; they say the 27-year-old woman took the baby to an Oklahoma hospital, claiming the girl was hers and saying she wasn't breathing. The baby's mom, Reagan Simmons Hancock, leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, KSLA reports. (Read more Texas stories.)