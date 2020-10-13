 
X

Mother, Baby Die After Fetus Stolen From Womb

Charges are pending against female suspect
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2020 4:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – A horrific story out of Texas, where a woman who was 8 months pregnant died—as did the baby she was pregnant with—after another woman allegedly stole the unborn baby out of the 21-year-old victim's womb on Friday. Police are holding Taylor Parker on suspicion of the crime, WBRC reports; they say the 27-year-old woman took the baby to an Oklahoma hospital, claiming the girl was hers and saying she wasn't breathing. The baby's mom, Reagan Simmons Hancock, leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, KSLA reports. (Read more Texas stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.