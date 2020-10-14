 
Man Who Killed US Scientist in Greece Learns His Fate

Ioannis Paraskakis gets life behind bars for slaying of Suzanne Eaton
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 14, 2020 12:01 AM CDT

(Newser) – The man who raped and killed an American scientist in Greece last year was on Tuesday found guilty and sentenced to life behind bars. Suzanne Eaton, 59, went missing while out for a jog on the island of Crete, where she had been attending a conference. Nearly a week later, her body was found in an abandoned World War II bunker. Authorities say Ioannis Paraskakis, 28, hit Eaton with his car on a rural road, put her in his trunk, and took her to the bunker, where he raped and killed her, the Guardian reports. She was asphyxiated and also suffered small stab wounds, the New York Post reports. (Read more Suzanne Eaton stories.)

