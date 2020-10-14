Man Who Killed US Scientist in Greece Learns His Fate

Yiannis Paraskakis, bottom right, who accused of the brutal killing of American biologist Suzanne Eaton in 2019, wearing a bulletproof vest that reads "Greek Police," sits in the court room on the first day of the trial in Rethymno, on the Greek island of Crete, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Giannis Angelakis)

