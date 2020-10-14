Woman Made 2nd Hoax Call About Black Birdwatcher

(Newser) – Amy Cooper, the white New York City woman who falsely claimed a Black birdwatcher had threatened her after a disagreement over her unleashed dog in Central Park, made a second 911 call even more likely to provoke a strong response from police, prosecutors revealed Wednesday. In the second call, Cooper told dispatchers that an African American man had both threatened her and "tried to assault her," CNN reports. The Manhattan district's attorney's office says that when officers arrived, Amy Cooper admitted that birdwatcher Christian Cooper—no relation—"had not 'tried to assault' or come into contact with her." The DA's office filed a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident Wednesday.

"We will hold people who make false and racist 911 calls accountable," Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr., said in a statement. "Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the police response to Ms. Cooper’s hoax." The case was adjourned until Nov. 17 to allow Amy Cooper's lawyer to work out a deal with prosecutors, the New York Times reports. Vance said his office will pursue a resolution "which holds Ms. Cooper accountable while healing our community, restoring justice, and deterring others from perpetuating this racist practice." Amy Cooper was fired after the Memorial Day incident. Christian Cooper, a member of the New York City Audubon Society board of directors, later said he would not cooperate with the prosecution because "bringing her more misery just seems like piling on." (Read more New York City stories.)

