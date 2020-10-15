Cops: Girl, 8, Died After Being Forced to Jump on Trampoline

(Newser) – A Texas couple could be facing the death penalty for forcing an 8-year-old girl to jump on a trampoline. Ashley and Daniel Schwarz have been arrested on capital murder charges in the Aug. 29 death of the Odessa girl, ABC reports. Police say the girl, who was in the couple's care, was forced to jump nonstop on the trampoline in extreme heat as a form of punishment. She was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the address. "A search warrant was later obtained and the temperature of the trampoline read to be approximately 110 degrees and the ground was approximately 150 degrees," police said in a press release.

Police say the girl had not been allowed to eat breakfast or drink water. An autopsy report received by police last week said the girl had died from dehydration. The manner of death was listed as homicide. A police spokesman told the Odessa American that the girl was not the couple's biological daughter, though he couldn't confirm whether she was in foster care. (Read more Texas stories.)

