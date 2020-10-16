In Rare Denial, White House Rejects California Request

(Newser) – President Trump's administration this week rejected California’s request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent wildfires among the siege of deadly and destructive blazes that have scorched the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, formally submitted a letter to the White House on Sept. 28 asking for a major disaster declaration, said Brian Ferguson of the governor's Office of Emergency Services. "The state plans to appeal the decision and believes we have a strong case that California’s request meets the federal requirements for approval," Ferguson said in an email Friday. In the meantime, the state is pursuing other avenues for reimbursement and support to help individuals and communities rebuild and recover, the AP reports. The New York Times calls the denial a "rare move" for a disaster of this scope.

Federal major disaster declarations allow the state and federal governments to share costs for damage, cleanup, and rebuilding. They also activate relief programs led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Denials of relief are indeed rare, per the AP, and Newsom has praised the Trump administration for approving aid related to the fires. No major new fires were reported early Friday, but warnings of dangerously hot, dry, and gusty conditions that can fan fires were expected to remain in effect until the evening. Nearly 9,000 firefighters remain on the lines of 21 fires. It has been a disastrous wildfire season in California, with more than 8,500 blazes burning more than 6,400 square miles since the start of the year. Thirty-one people have died, and some 9,200 buildings have been destroyed.