 
X

Home Improvement Star Arrested on Trio of Charges

Including strangulation
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 18, 2020 5:33 AM CDT

(Newser) – Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role as the eldest son on the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested in Oregon late Friday on charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report. TMZ reports the alleged incident involved his girlfriend, who was found by police at a neighboring apartment. They were called by residents who reported a physical dispute at a Eugene apartment complex and arrived to find Bryan sitting outside his unit. The AP reports Bryan allegedly assaulted the 27-year-old woman, impeded her breathing, and took her phone when she attempted to call 911. She declined medical assistance. Bryan was booked into Lane County jail early Saturday. (Read more celebrity stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X