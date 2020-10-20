 
Suspected Culprit Emerges in Mystery 'Havana Syndrome'

Reports suggest Russia is behind alleged attacks on US diplomats around the world
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 20, 2020 10:15 AM CDT

(Newser) – Remember "Havana syndrome"? That's the term often used to describe the weird, inexplicable ailments that began affecting US diplomats in Cuba in recent years. Now two investigative pieces, one by the New York Times and the other at GQ, seek to shed more light on what's happening. Both make clear that these incidents haven't been confined to Cuba, but have been happening around the world. Some takeaways:

  • All over: The apparent attacks have taken place all over, including in China, Russia, Poland, Georgia, Australia, Taiwan, and even inside the US, per the GQ story. It focuses on the case of now-retired CIA official Marc Polymeropoulos, who fell ill with what he initially thought was severe food poisoning in his Moscow hotel room in late 2017. Ailments including debilitating headaches, which continue to this day, forced his early retirement.

