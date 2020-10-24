(Newser) – Even the "Terminator" gets laid up now and again. People reports that actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend after undergoing heart surgery in Cleveland. "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he tweeted Friday, showing a series of pics of him in his hospital bed and visiting sites in the Ohio city. "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues."

Schwarzenegger had emergency open-heart surgery in 2018 to swap out the pulmonic valve he mentioned in his tweet. The 73-year-old dad of five also posted his status on Instagram, where his daughter Katherine posted heart and praying emoji in the comments, and his son Patrick left just one directive: "PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!" CBS Los Angeles reports Schwarzenegger has been back in the political spotlight recently, including making a PSA with California's other surviving governors earlier this year about why everyone should mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Read more Arnold Schwarzenegger stories.)

