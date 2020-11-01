What Happened With That Big Wisconsin Project

(Newser) – President Trump called it "the eighth wonder of the world." Foxconn's Wisconsin project came with the glittering promise of a $10 billion investment, huge manufacturing complex, and 13,000 jobs—but two years later it looks like a bust, the Verge reports. Only 281 people were hired by the end of 2019, many with nothing to do. The company, a Taiwanese electronics giant, abandoned its plan to build LCD screens and mulled other ideas that went nowhere, like exporting ice cream or erecting a smart city. Meanwhile, local and state governments invested at least $400 million as dozens of homes were razed to clear space for Foxconn. "At some point we're talking about things that are just imaginary," a commissioner in Racine County, where the property is, told the Wall Street Journal. "We're pretending."

story continues below

Behind it all was Foxconn founder Terry Gou, who had a history of announcing projects that fell short or did nothing. Apparently common in China, such "state visit projects" are designed to drum up political goodwill, give politicians a photo op, and maybe turn into something. Trump did appear at the 2018 groundbreaking ceremony in Wisconsin and maintained an interest through his administration. Gou told shareholders he had an interest, too: courting Trump's goodwill to avoid a US-China trade war, per Bloomberg. Foxconn later rushed to finish buildings, and establish a small manufacturing line for servers, before a visit from Trump's 2020 campaign. But the dream never happened: "I was there and it's not real. I mean, it's not," an employee told the Verge. "How could this happen in the US?" (Read more Foxconn stories.)

