Biden Responds to Those Texas Trumpers

(Newser) – Joe Biden is denouncing disruptive demonstrations by supporters of President Trump across the country, the AP reports. Speaking at a canvass kickoff in the Philadelphia suburbs, Biden referenced a recent effort by Trump supporters to swarm a Biden campaign bus and drive it off the road in Texas. Trump tweeted a video of the caravan and declared, "I LOVE TEXAS!" Biden also referenced reports that Trump supporters shut down a major roadway in New Jersey. "We've never had anything like this. At least we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing," Biden said. Meanwhile, the AP reports that President Donald Trump on Sunday launched one final test of whether the large crowds at his rallies will translate into votes.

A rally north of Detroit on a frigid morning kicked off a frenzied blitz of campaigning over the last two days before the election, with nine more rallies to follow in the final 48 hours. "This is a hell of a day. You guys must love Trump, this place is packed," said Trump, who jokingly complained throughout his speech in Washington, Michigan, about the cold. "It's really a contest to see if we can all stand it. And we’ll get through it. And we'll love it." With more than 91 million votes already cast, Trump and Biden are out of time to reshape the race. Instead, they're focusing on their base and making sure that any potential supporters have either already voted or plan to do so in person on Tuesday.