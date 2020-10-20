(Newser) – A Colorado woman's attempt to raise a deer at home ended with bloody antlers, scared neighbors, and a hefty fine. Authorities say 73-year-old Tynette Housley was cited for two misdemeanors after the buck deer gored a neighbor in Black Forest, El Paso County on Friday, Fox reports. Officials say the neighbor was out walking her dog when she realized she was being stalked by a deer. The woman was "shocked when it attacked, knocking her down and thrashing her with its antlers," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. CPW said the terrifying attack lasted several minutes and the woman was repeatedly knocked down and gored. The deer "relented only when she ran between two cars in her garage," the agency said. She suffered lacerations to her head and legs and was hospitalized overnight.

story continues below

Another neighbor tells KKTV that she heard screams and saw the deer chasing her friend. "At first I thought, 'Oh, it’s just a deer, you know, false alarm,'" Sarah Burke says. "But then I realized her hoodie was ripped up and she had a hole in the front of her pants." CPW said a wildlife officer called to the scene was approached aggressively by the deer, "fresh blood covering its antlers," and euthanized it. Housley, who told investigators she had raised the deer from when it was a days-old fawn and kept it in her home, garage, and on her property, was charged with illegal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife and faces fines totaling almost $1,100. "We can’t say it enough: Wild animals are not pets," says Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager. (Read more Colorado stories.)

