Nightmare Projectile Flies Into Student's Car

An Indiana student came within inches of serious injury or death Sunday when a pumpkin came flying through his windshield, WXIN reports. "I just started shaking because I guess I was so scared," said Caleb Needham. "I entered like a shocked state. I'm like, 'What just happened? Where did this pumpkin come from?' I could honestly just have died right there." The Indiana State University student was driving home from an evening of haunted houses with friends when it happened. At about 4am on the I-70 in Hendricks County, Needham told WISH-TV, he saw a semi swerve in front of him as a pumpkin hit the road. Moments later another one crashed into his vehicle, and he somehow managed to calmly pull over.

"I don't know, I guess something just took over my body, or I guess God telling me to keep calm," he said. But police are less calm: Sgt. John Perrine of Indiana State Police called it "a criminal act that could have criminal consequences," adding that "these can be deadly, and we've seen that before." Meanwhile Caleb's father, Joe Neeham, said this "could have caused a major accident" if his son had "jerked the steering wheel" or gone off the road: "He could have ran into other vehicles," he said. "He could have crossed the median. You know, so many other things could have happened with this." Caleb and his family say they hope that whoever did it will come forward and admit their mistake.


