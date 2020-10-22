(Newser) – A New York doctor and legislator who advocated for opioid addiction prevention is now accused of offering drugs to an undercover officer in exchange for sex. Suffolk County legislator William "Doc" Spencer, 53—also an ordained minister and married father of three—was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of a strip mall in Huntington, Long Island. "He was caught in the act of attempting to sell oxycodone for sex with [someone] whom he believed to be a prostitute," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini says, per CBS New York. Prosecutors say Spencer was communicating with the undercover officer for "an extended period of time." "Tonight we trade," he allegedly wrote in one text. He was found in an official Suffolk County vehicle with two oxycodone pills, sex paraphernalia, and a licensed loaded pistol, prosecutors say, per CBS and ABC News.

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Rob Calarco says the allegations are "extremely serious" and "our thoughts are with his wife and children." Prosecutors say Spencer confessed, per CBS. Sini adds the investigation "is very much ongoing" and "we are in the process of uncovering additional crimes committed by Dr. Spencer." As of now, he's charged with criminal possession and sale in the third degree, per ABC. He faces up to nine years in prison if convicted of the top count. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance under orders to surrender his passport, pistol license, and any other firearms. He's next due in court on Feb. 26. WABC reports he's no longer chief of otolaryngology at Huntington Hospital and his privileges there have been suspended. He also operates a private practice in Huntington. (Read more drug deal stories.)

