Feds: Last Item on Teen's Checklist Was 'Execute' Biden

(Newser) – A teen posted a meme reading "Should I kill Joe Biden?" before driving a van holding guns within 4 miles of the Democratic presidential nominee's home, according to court documents out of North Carolina. They relate to Alexander Treisman, a 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges. A detention order filed this month claims Treisman was arrested after his van was reported abandoned in a bank parking lot in Kannapolis, NC, on May 28, per NBC News. Officers who searched the van found four rifles, a handgun, drawings of swastikas and planes hitting buildings, books about bomb making and survival, and $500,000 thought to be inheritance money. They say there were also electronic devices containing child porn, a guide to mass shootings, and a video showing Treisman near Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Casino, the site of the 2017 mass shooting.

story continues below

"That's the one, that's where they did it ... nice," Treisman says in the video, according to the order. It claims two more handguns were found in another vehicle belonging to the teen, who had identification from California, Washington state, and Florida. He also allegedly had a checklist related to Biden that ended with the word "execute." Authorities say a note created on his phone a year ago featured a plan to carry out a mass shooting at a mall on Christmas or Black Friday, per WBTV. In April, he allegedly wrote online that he was "going to do a Columbine" but had turned his attention to "something more memorable." Authorities say he then searched for Biden's address, bought an AR-style Sig Sauer, and drove to Wilmington, Delaware, where he visited a Wendy's not far from Biden's home, per the Daily Beast. He pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges and is being held without bail. (Read more arrest stories.)

