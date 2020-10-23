(Newser) – Wheels up—the longest domestic flight in America is coming back, just in time for the holidays. In a statement this week, Hawaiian Airlines announced it will once more start up its twice-a-week nonstop service between Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Boston's Logan International Airport, a flight that had been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. Boston.com reports the long haul will begin on Dec. 18. The airline also is reinstating its three-times-a-week flight between Honolulu and JFK International Airport in New York City.

"We're pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawaii, and we're excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures," a Hawaiian Airlines rep says in the statement. Maui Now notes that the airline will also offer to mail all passengers (including kids) soon to depart from one of its 13 mainland gateway cities a free PCR COVID-19 test, which can deliver results within 24 hours after being sent to a lab.


