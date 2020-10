Sherrellis Sheria Stinnette, grandmother of Marcellis Stinnette, 19, is comforted Thursday during a protest rally in Waukegan, Ill., for her grandson. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)

Sherrellis Sheria Stinnette, grandmother of Marcellis Stinnette, 19, is comforted Thursday during a protest rally in Waukegan, Ill., for her grandson. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP)