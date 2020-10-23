 
X

His Second Lottery Win Was an Accident

Mistaken purchase of extra ticket brings Michigan man another $1M
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 23, 2020 5:25 PM CDT

(Newser) – In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two $1 million jackpots. Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers, the AP reports. "I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it," Mazahem said.

story continues below

Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two $1 million winners. "I couldn’t believe it was real," Mazahem said. "It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!" He recently claimed his prize and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.

(Read more lottery winner stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X