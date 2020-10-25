Fistfights Break Out at Bloody Trump Rally

(Newser) – Brawls broke out in the streets of New York City on Sunday as a pro-Trump convoy clashed with counter-protesters and cops scrambled to make arrests, TMZ reports. It began when a long parade of cars and trucks calling itself "Jews for Trump" moved through the city and was hit by eggs in Brooklyn, per Fox News. Videos show the convoy flanked by police as protesters cried, "Go home! We don't want you here!" or "Go back to Long Island!" Violence soon erupted: In one case, a pro-Trumper advanced on a woman with her fists up. She punched him in the face and he charged her, sparking a melee of angry protesters struggling to pull him off.

story continues below

In another clash, a counter-protester who tapped a pro-Trumper on the back of the head got tripped running away and slammed his head on the pavement. TMZ, which says it tries "not to speak in hyperbole," likens the scene to civil war and says "tensions are at an all-time high." The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports that "at least four pro-Trump rallies" were slated for Orthodox Jewish communities Sunday, and Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn, who co-chairs Jewish Voices for Trump, was scheduled to speak at an event in Brooklyn's Marine Park. A recent poll found that 83% of Orthodox respondents planned to vote for Trump. (Brooklyn's Orthodox communities have been bristling at COVID restrictions.)

