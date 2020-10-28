Teen Fatally Shot as He Watches Sunset With Girlfriend

(Newser) – An 18-year-old was watching the sunset in a Pennsylvania park with his girlfriend Saturday when he was fatally shot, police say. Jason Kutt was sitting near the lake at Nockamixon State Park when his girlfriend heard the shot and then saw him fall backward, USA Today reports. She also saw a man in hunting gear standing behind a gate about 550 feet away, and Fox News reports the park is open to hunters. "I believe this was either just a tragic accident or it could be a hunter who wasn’t potentially hunting the way they were supposed to," the Bucks County DA says. The incident is under investigation. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)