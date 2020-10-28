Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Heartbreaking Story

(Newser) – Chrissy Teigen details the loss of her third baby with John Legend at 20 weeks gestation in an emotional Medium essay—and she begs women who've experienced similar pain to share their stories so they can be enveloped with love from others, as she has been. She explains how a partial placenta abruption led to bed rest, trying to get the bleeding under control, until heavier bleeding and an ultrasound showing low amniotic fluid put her in the hospital. Days later, doctors gave her the worst news: "it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either," Teigen writes. "We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all." The next morning, labor was induced and she delivered the little one, kissing his tiny hands and feet over and over.

She told Legend and her mom to document the experience in photos, even if it felt uncomfortable: "I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story." The pictures she shared on social media did, indeed, make some strangers uncomfortable, a fact she makes very clear doesn't bother her in the least. "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos," she writes. "I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me." Read the full essay here. (Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)

