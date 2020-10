A fire burns during demonstrations in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia, the day after Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, was fatally shot by Philadelphia police. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)

