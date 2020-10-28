Internet Horrified by Kim Kardashian's 40th Photos

(Newser) – To say Kim Kardashian's posts about her 40th birthday aren't going over well is a bit of an understatement. The reality star was being absolutely reamed on social media for the "cruel and clueless" photos showing her and a slew of close personal friends partying on a private island, report NBC News and Mashable, which round up a number of appalled and aghast reactions from readers who were quick to point out people are dying, struggling for money and food, and hunkering down in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and probably don't care about Kardashian's birthday bash. (But hey, at least they took safety precautions!)

Some turned one of the tweets into a meme, copying Kim's caption ("After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.") and inserting their own pictures, while some used an existing meme of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment when Kourtney reminded her sister, who was devastated over a lost earring, "Kim, there's people that are dying." Others simply doled out adjectives like "insensitive." Kardashian did make a slight attempt to keep things real, however; one of the tweets notes, "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is." (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)

