Khloe Kardashian Had Coronavirus

News is revealed on preview for 'KUWTK'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2020 2:06 AM CDT

(Newser) – Khloe Kardashian had COVID-19, the reality star reveals in a preview of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe, whose symptoms and test were revealed when the series returned in September, says in the clip that she experienced symptoms including vomiting, headache, and a burning sensation in her chest while coughing. "It was really bad for a couple days," she says in the video, adding that she'd been quarantined in her room. (The news came on the heels of sister Kim's ill-advised 40th birthday post.)

