On Same Day, 2 Super-Spreader Events on Long Island

(Newser) – At least 56 people have been infected with the coronavirus and another 300 are in quarantine following two super-spreader events in Long Island, New York. One of the events was a wedding attended by 91 people on Oct. 17, though the state limits gatherings to 50 people, reports the New York Times. Now, 27 guests, two venue employees, and a vendor have tested positive, and 156 people are in quarantine after possible exposure, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at a Wednesday news conference, per the Washington Post. Cutchogue's North Fork Country Club has been fined $17,000 for violating that 50-person cap, per CNN. "This kind of blatant disregard for the well-being of others is not only extremely disappointing; it will not be tolerated," Bellone said.

On the same day as the wedding, some 50 people attended a birthday party in Bellport. It was in compliance with the rules, but 26 guests later tested positive; another 132 people are in quarantine, Bellone said. "These kinds of superspreader events are a threat to our public health and to our continued economic recovery," Bellone added. He also described the first penalties issued against a local homeowner for violating restrictions on gatherings. Kim Catalanotto of Farmingville was fined $2,500 after police found 200 to 300 largely underage partiers at her home on Saturday. No cases have yet been linked to the party. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged residents to celebrate Thanksgiving virtually. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

