(Newser) – California resident Kevin Ashford planned to sell his collection of 25,000 baseball cards for a small fortune. Instead, he's donated them to a 9-year-old baseball fan and player who lost her home—and the 200 baseball cards she collected over three years—in the devastating Creek Fire. Reese Osterberg and family were evacuated to safety, along with their livestock, reports NBC Bay Area. But "Reese had asked her dad to get her baseball card collection, and with limited time and the stress of evacuation, he forgot to grab it," Fresno County Fire officials wrote on Facebook, announcing they'd set up a "baseball card drive" in the hope of rebuilding the collections of Reese and her friends, who also lost their homes. The message made its way to Ashford of San Jose, who got to thinking about the collection in his garage.

"My best guess at this point is probably, and it's probably underrated, is about 25,000 cards," dating back to the 1990s, he tells NBC. He planned to sell the cards on eBay, but he ultimately decided it was far better to "put a smile on a little girl's face." He did more than that. "Mom, my mind just exploded," Reese said upon learning about the donated cards, per the San Jose Mercury News. Her mother, Amy Osterberg, adds Reese is "super excited about sharing all of them." Well, maybe not all. Reese hopes to keep enough cards to cover her bedroom walls once the family, currently staying with relatives, relocates to a new home. Any Buster Posey cards will be keepers, too. Reese had collected three cards of the San Francisco Giants catcher, her favorite player. (A note from firefighters made a Colorado man weep.)

