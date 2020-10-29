Video Allegedly Shows Driver Drinking Before Fatal Crash

(Newser) – A fatal crash in Houston is making headlines because of video from one of the vehicles taken just before the collision. It appears to show the driver drinking a beer and telling his three passengers that he drives better when he drinks, reports NBC News. The Facebook Live video of 47-year-old Camilo Morejon ended at 7:47am. At 7:53am, Morejon's vehicle smashed into a pickup truck that was making a left turn into a parking lot, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. All three passengers—Leosveyks Gonzalez, 35; Ricardo Rodriguez Tamayo, 40; and Massel Rodriguez Tamayo, 32; only one of whom was wearing a seatbelt—died at the scene, reports People. Morejon and the truck driver were ejected from their vehicles but survived.

story continues below

"Preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol/drugs are a factor in this collision," the sheriff's office says. Court records show Morejon was traveling at 90mph and had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, per the Houston Chronicle. The video of the Spanish-speaking group offers authorities a "very rare" look at the events leading up to such a "horrific crash," Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney's Office tells KPRC. Morejon faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted of three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. The latter charge will be upgraded if the truck driver dies. He suffered a brain bleed and a broken arm, per the Chronicle. It's unclear what injuries Morejon has, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. (Read more drunk driving stories.)

