Whale's Tail Saves a Runaway Train

The driver of a metro train in the Netherlands is a very, very lucky man. Incredible images show that a sculpture of a whale's tail saved him and his train from a nasty plunge, reports DutchNews.nl. The otherwise empty train broke through a barrier at the end of the tracks in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, and would have plunged more than 30 feet into water below had the whale's tail not been there, per the BBC. The images show the train perched precariously atop it. "I could never have imagined it," says one Dutch official of the scene. The driver was able to escape on his own, and authorities were still figuring out how to get the train back on firmer ground. The sculpture, in place about 20 years, is called Whale Tails. (Read more strange stuff stories.)