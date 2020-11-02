Whale's Tail Saves a Runaway Train

The whale's tail of a sculpture caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails in Spijkenisse, Netherlands, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

