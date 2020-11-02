(Newser) – A pregnant woman fatally ambushed outside a New Jersey apartment building gave birth to a healthy baby before she died, police say. Per NBC New York, prosecutors allege that Donqua Thomas, 30, arrived at the Brooks-Sloate Terrace complex in Paterson on Thursday afternoon and waited in his vehicle for 90 minutes before the victim, identified by WPIX as 31-year-old Remy Lee, pulled up next to him. Thomas allegedly opened fire immediately when Lee, who was eight months pregnant, exited her car. Authorities say Thomas fled, and Lee was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where she delivered her baby before succumbing to her injuries, NBC News reports.

The baby is said to be in stable condition, with no other details available. A law enforcement source tells WPIX that Thomas, who turned himself in to the police on Saturday, is the father of the newborn. Per the Paterson Times, Thomas has a past rap sheet, including 2010 convictions for dealing drugs and gun possession. He has been charged in this case with first-degree murder, as well as weapons charges. Neighbors tell CBS New York that the victim had two other children, including a young daughter who witnessed her mother getting gunned down. Thomas could see life behind bars if convicted of murder. (Read more New Jersey stories.)

