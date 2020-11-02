Eighth-Grader Is State's Youngest COVID Victim

(Newser) – A 13-year-old boy in Missouri has become the state's youngest coronavirus fatality. The Washington School District says the family of eighth-grader Peyton Baumgarth has confirmed that he died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend, NBC reports. Peyton last attended school on Oct. 22 and went into quarantine on Oct. 26. He was hospitalized days later after his symptoms worsened. His family "asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and follow guidelines," his family said in a statement released by district superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer. "COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy," VanLeer said. The district said counselors will be available when students return to in-person classes on Wednesday. According to data released by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Peyton is the first person under 18 in the state to die from COVID-19, KSDK reports. The department says five people between 18 and 24 have died from the virus, per the Missourian. Peyton's death comes as cases are rising sharply in the state, with authorities warning that health services are on the verge of being overwhelmed. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

