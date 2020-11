(Newser) – Kyle Rittenhouse's bond was set at $2 million Monday, and his defense team says it is raising money from supporters so the 17-year-old can be released. Rittenhouse, of Illinois, is charged with shooting three protesters, two of them fatally, during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August. The father of one of the victims argued at the bail hearing that it should be set at $4 million since militia and right-wing groups are fundraising for Rittenhouse, the Kenosha News reports. Rittenhouse's team argued he was simply defending himself from a "mob" of "rioters." The attorney running the fund said Monday that $600,000 more needs to be raised to free Rittenhouse, who was extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin Friday per Fox 6. (Read more Kyle Rittenhouse stories.)