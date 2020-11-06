(Newser) – A Florida man made what police say looks to be a tragic mistake in the middle of the night when the "intruder" he thought he was shooting at turned out to be his pregnant wife. NBC News reports cops were called to a home in Stuart, Fla., at around 1:30am on Wednesday, per the Martin County Sheriff's Office. When they got there, a distressed man was outside of the home with a young child, and he told police his "life was over" and that he'd shot his wife by accident, the sheriff's report states. Officers found a woman who'd been shot in the head inside the home, with one handgun lying next to her and another on a dresser in the master bedroom, per the report. She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The sheriff's office says doctors were able to save the baby, per WPBF, which notes the woman was six months pregnant.

What apparently happened inside the home before the cops got there, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder: The man says he woke up in the middle of the night and thought he heard noises in the house. "He reached over to feel for his wife, and unfortunately, what he felt turned out to be his dog," says Snyder, per CBS12. Snyder says the man told them he took a handgun with him to investigate, saw a shadow in the hallway, and fired a single shot. "Unfortunately, it turned out to be his wife," Snyder says, calling it a "nightmare case" and warning people who keep guns in their home to be more careful. Although police don't have any reason to doubt the man's story at this point, Snyder says they're still doing a thorough investigation. "We don't take anything [at] face value," he says. The other child who was in the home at the time, a 2-year-old, was said to be unharmed. (Read more fatal shooting stories.)

