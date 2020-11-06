Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia

(Newser) – Though the race remains too close to call and no media outlets are yet projecting a winner in the state, Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the ongoing Georgia vote count early Friday. With more than 99% of ballots counted, Biden now has 2,449,371 votes to Trump's 2,448,454 , according to the AP, giving him a lead of 917 votes. Both candidates are currently at 49.4%. Under state law, a recount can be requested if they end up less than half a percentage point apart. As for Pennsylvania, the race continued to tighten overnight, with Biden now 18,229 votes behind Trump. "A huge, huge majority of the in-person votes have been counted. We’re in a very good place with the mail-in and absentee ballots, but not quite there yet," Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday night, per the New York Times.

story continues below

"But then there’s still going to be provisional ballots, the military and overseas ballots and so forth," she continued. "So the closer the race is, the longer it takes. But I think what I’ve said all along is that the overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted by Friday. I still think that we’re ahead of schedule on—we actually already have counted the overwhelming majority of ballots, but because it’s a close race, it’s not quite clear yet who the winner is." Biden is still ahead in Arizona and Nevada, which are both expected to release updates Friday morning, and Trump is ahead in North Carolina, which could take some time to finalize numbers as ballots can be received up until Nov. 12. (The AP has called Arizona for Biden, but other outlets have held off as Trump is narrowing the gap there.) Trump is also ahead in Alaska, where he is heavily favored to win. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

